Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Slays at Gym as She Performs Aerial Action in Hot Training Video

Disha Patani Slays at Gym as She Performs Aerial Action in Hot Training Video

Disha Patani recently performed a breathtaking aerial action stunt in a new training video from the gym.

Disha Patani Slays at Gym as She Performs Aerial Action in Hot Training Video

Disha Patani Slays at Gym in Hot Training Video: Disha Patani is a perfectionist when it comes to her fitness regime. The actor follows a disciplined routine when it comes to exercising and has also adapted a strict diet. Disha never compromises when it comes to her training and is regular at the gym even during film shoots. Her hourglass figure that reflects in glamorous dresses is due to her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. The Ek Villain Returns actor recently took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video clip from the gym. She is seen performing a breathtaking aerial action stunt as she is all dressed up in sportswear.

DISHA PATANI PERFORMS KILLER AERIAL ACTION STUNT

Disha posted a goofy caption to her video and wrote, “Day 1 of learning basics of cheat aerial,” with an emoji hiding face with hands. The actor donned a hot maroon sleeveless t-shirt and black shorts while performing acrobats in the gym video. Her strength and resilience is visible in the clip while her face radiates with post workout glow. Disha often drops her videos performing flying kicks, kickboxing, weight training, etc. Her smoking hot bikini bod in her beach vacation pics showcases how much punctual she is with her fitness routine.

You may like to read

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is also shooting for her Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

For more updates Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.