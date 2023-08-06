Home

Disha Patani Slays in Golden Cutout Dress For Date Night, Fans Ask Her ‘Kab Offical Kar Rahe Ho?’- WATCH

On Saturday, Disha Patani stepped out in cut-out mini dress for a romantic date night with her rumoured boyfriend.

Disha Patani went out for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend, Aleksandar Ilic last night. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi outside a restaurant in Mumbai. We saw the duo enjoying their night with a couple of their friends. Disha Patani hogs all the attention with her appearance every time she steps out. The actress is a slayer when it comes to donning risque bodycon outfits.

For Saturday night, Disha looked every bit gorgeous as she donned a golden mini dress featuring intricately-placed cut-outs. She styled her risqué style statement with minimal accessories, including dainty gold hoop earrings, matching bracelets, rings, a golden bag and heels. She opted for her statement makeup look and hairdo that matched her outfit perfectly. While Disha slayed in the all-golden ensemble, his rumoured bf complemented her in all-black.

Disha Patani Steps Out For a Date Night With Her Rumoured Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video of Disha’s outing with Aleksandar went viral, fans started complementing the duo and asked her to make the relationship official. One user wrote ‘Kitne ache lagte ho sath’ , another wrote ‘Kab offical kar rahe ho?’, While few asked about her and Tiger Shroff’s equation, ‘Tiger ko toh koi dikaat nhi?’.

Disha Patani often finds herself in the news owing to her relationship status. While she was earlier rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff for several years, reports claimed that the two parted ways last year. And of late, Disha’s closeness with her ‘gym buddy’ Aleksandar Ilic had been grabbing eyeballs. She is often seen posing with her and going out on date nights and dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Alex Ilic (@iamaleksandarilic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Alex Ilic (@iamaleksandarilic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleksandar Alex Ilic (@iamaleksandarilic)

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up to star in action-thriller film Yodha, where she will be starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

