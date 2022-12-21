Disha Patani Slays Mirror Selfie Game in Hot White Sports Bra And Black Tights – See Viral Pic

Disha Patani makes things sassy and sensuous in her new mirror selfie with lots of post-workout hotness and mid-week motivation.

Disha Patani Slays Mirror Selfie Game in Hot White Sports Bra And Black Tights - See Viral Pic

Actor Disha Patani has once again set the internet on fire with her new picture online. The actor took to her Instagram stories to drop a sizzling photo of her toned abs in a white sports bra and the hell broke loose. Disha is seen rocking her fabulous body in a white sports bra and a pair of black tights. She holds her phone in one hand and clicks a gorgeous mirror selfie.

With her messy hair, bouncing on one side and the post-workout glow, the mirror selfie contains everything that every Disha fan hopes for. The actor never fails to amaze her fans with her sensuousness and she did the same this time as well.

Disha is working hard on herself to fit into her next role in a pan-India film, tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. The actor expressed her gratitude for being a part of the film. Speaking at an event, she said, “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience.”

Meanwhile, Disha continues to impress her fans with her stupendous body. The rumours are also rife about her dating her gym trainer. While the two are often spotted together on lunches and dinners, there’s no official word from either of them. Disha was dating actor Tiger Shroff. However, the two broke up earlier this year.