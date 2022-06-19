Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot: Disha Patani made the Sunday special for her 51.8 million followers by treating them with a smoking hot picture in a sexy white bodycon cut-out dress. Disha’s fans were awestruck by the actors sizzling post in candid poses. Disha, who will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria is known for posting sensational Instagram pictures and videos where she can be seen flaunting her hot bod. Disha is game when it comes to posing in a bikini, sports gear, party wear or a casual airport look. Disha is known to be a fitness enthusiast like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and therefore, keeps on posting her workout pictures as well apart from her Maldives vacation posts in sexy beachwear.Also Read - Disha Patani is Back From Barcelona, Burns Internet With Hot And Sexy Pics Wearing Black Bikini

Check out this post shared by Disha on her Instagram handle:

Disha Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens

Disha can be seen wearing the sensuous white cut-out transparent bodycon dress with an open cleavage. Disha is seen striking a sensual sitting pose in the first picture, while in the second monochrome picture the actor teases with a tempting pose. Disha captioned her post as, “✨.” Disha’s oomph and sex appeal in her Instagram post left the netizens mesmerized as they dropped love, hear shaped eye and fire emojis. Even Twitterati went berserk as one of the users wrote on the microblogging site, “D I S H A Stop Killing US.” Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Sexy Curves While Grooving in Hot White Crop-Pants- Watch Viral Video

Check out the fan reactions on Disha’s sizzling pictures:

Disha will soon be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. Disha has reportedly also been cast in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi movie Project-K featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.



