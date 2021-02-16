Bollywood hotshot Disha Patani needs no introduction as the diva enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The Baaghi actor might prefer to stay away from all the limelight but she definitely rules social media as her Instagram posts always grab everyone’s attention. Disha Patani is fading away all Tuesday blues with over oh-so-hot bikini picture. She has taken to Instagram to treat her fans with her sexy bikini photo while soaking up the sun. The actor, who is also a fitness freak, can be seen standing inside the pool, closing her eyes to get some vitamin D. Also Read - Disha Patani is Bold and Beautiful in Black Outfit, Fans Call Her ‘Gorgeous’| View PICS

Disha Patani enjoys by the pool in a stunning animal print pink bikini while she shows off her well-toned figure. With no makeup on her face, the actor shows her natural beauty in the sunkissed picture. Disha made a high hair bun with the look. While uploading the photo on IG, Disha captioned the pic with a flower emoji ‘🌸’. The picture has gone viral as it has garnered 1,353,440 likes in an hour. Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Crazy Moves on Mere Naseeb Song From '80s, Watch Her Dance Cover Here

Check Disha Patani’s latest drool-worthy bikini photo:

Disha is reportedly dating Tiger Shroff for over two years. The couple is often spotted going out on holidays, attending family functions together, and posing together for the paparazzi outside many popular eateries in Mumbai. However, when asked, both of them maintain that they just like to stay in each other’s company and want to cherish their time together. Neither Disha nor Tiger has confirmed anything about their relationship despite his family members being immensely fond of Disha.

Disha Patani, who was last seen in the 2020 thriller Malang, has now started prepping for her next outing Ek Villian 2. A source close to the star revealed, “Disha has been taking a lot of workshops and is immersing herself in full prep for the film. She also has been doing a ton of reading sessions for the film, to stay on top of her game. She will start shooting for the project soon.” To keep in touch with her craft, Disha has been attending online narrations and was reading different scripts during the nationwide lockdown, turning it into a productive period for herself.