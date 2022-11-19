Disha Patani Soaks up The Sun Poolside in Sexy Black Bikini, Shares Video With Her Gym Trainer – Watch

Disha Patani Soaks up The Sun Poolside in Sexy Black Bikini: Disha Patani surely knows how to ace her social media game with stunning pictures and sizzling videos. The actor recently dropped a video on her Instagram stories with her gym trainer and friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Disha had earlier also shared photos with Alex which had gone viral, and the duo was also spotted together in Mumbai getting into a car few days back. However, netizens have gone bonkers over the ten seconds long clip featuring Disha and Aleksandar. In the video, both can be seen sunbathing in sexy beachwear while flaunting their hot bods. The Ek Villain Returns actor has a very disciplined fitness regime as she never skips her workout even during film shoots.

In the viral clip that is breaking the internet, Disha has donned a sexy black bikini while recording the selfie video. In the alluring poolside video, she can be seen with her wet hair while sunbathing with her gym trainer Aleksandar. As the camera shifts towards him, he can be seen chilling in speedos as he flaunts his chiseled physique. Disha looks scorching hot in the few seconds clip as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. Netizens shared the video on twitter and dropped heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also began shooting for her first Tamil film Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha will alos be seen in the sci-fi thriller Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

