Home

Entertainment

Disha Patani Soars Temperature Higher in Radiating White Cut-Out Gown, Fans Say ‘Saree Look Se Better’- See HOT PICS

Disha Patani Soars Temperature Higher in Radiating White Cut-Out Gown, Fans Say ‘Saree Look Se Better’- See HOT PICS

Last night, Disha Patani stole the spotlight as she graciously posed for the shutterbugs in sizzling white cut-out gown with plunging neckline.

Disha Patani Soars Temperature Higher in Radiating White Cut-Out Gown, Fans Say 'Saree Look Se Better'- See HOT PICS

Disha Patani is an absolute fashionista. The actress is setting the internet ablaze with her impeccable sense of style. Whether it’s her desi attire or glamorous gowns, Disha’s fashion style screams elegance. Last night, for an event, the Malang actress got all the shutterbugs to capture the best of her angles at a fashion event in town.

Trending Now

Disha raised mercury levels high in a white cut-out gown. The ensemble featured a thigh-high slit, thin straps, and a deep neckline. She posed with perfection, making our jaws drop with her sizzling look. Disha complemented her attire with a statement stone-studded necklace, a neat hair bun and sparkly heels. She glammed up in minimal makeup with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips and perfect brows. Disha arrived in style for a star-studded event in Mumbai and took the online world by storm, quite literally.

You may like to read

Disha Patani Makes Things Classy in White Cut-Out Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans drooled over her look. One user wrote, “Aag” another said, “Saree look se better.” Earlier, Disha Patani raised temperatures with her sexy look at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. However, not everyone was a fan of her outfit. The actress was seen making her way to the star-studded party wearing a chocolate brown saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Disha Patani garnered a more positive response from netizens for her red saree look last week. The actress paired the sizzling red saree with a plunging blouse, earning admiration for her glamorous choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON DISHA’S LATEST LOOK?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.