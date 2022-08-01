Disha Patani Hot Lehenga Look: There’s no actress who can do it better than Disha Patani. Her hotness, style, and fashion sense makes us go gaga over her. Disha’s summer style from bikinis to lehengas is something we adore and to make sure we continue to love her fashion game, the hot diva dropped a sexy video in a sultry wine shimmery lehenga with tube blouse. Disha Patani’s sexy sparkling lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock is fit for a dazzling diva like her. She sparkles and shines like it is nobody’s business and if you thought that was enough razzle-dazzle for the day then just hold that thought. Her wine lehenga is brilliantly paired with a plunging neckline blouse that takes looking glam to extreme levels. Her makeup and hair is kept minimal but glam.Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 2: John Abraham-Disha Patani's Action-Mystery Shows Marginal Growth | Full Report

Disha Patani Looks Bold & Vivacious in Lehenga

Disha Patani has stood out as a hot villain in Ek Villain Returns and the audience is completely in love with her role. The entire promotions and the premiere of Ek Villain Returns have been ruled by Disha Patani and her dressing sense. Time and again, the diva has enticed the netizens with her bold and vivacious looks and has become an epitome of conversations in the B-Town. Her unconventional portrayal of Rashika has won appreciation from all quarters. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: 'I Choose Films That Connect With The Youth And Masses,' Says Arjun Kapoor

A fan asks Disha Patani in the comment section to marry him. Another user said, “Fire with heart emojis”. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns Box Office Report: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani's Film Get An Average Start With Rs 7.5 Crores On Day 1, Opens Better At Single Screens

Disha Patani’s sexy and hot looks in wine shimmery lehenga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani has a certain spot for designs created by Falguni Shane Peacock. She has been spotted in several FSP outfits before!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile, Disha Patani has been the talk of the town since last week ever since her breakup reports surfaced online. She was dating Tiger Shroff.