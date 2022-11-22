Disha Patani Tempts Internet in a Sexy Black Beach Wear, Fans Ask Tiger Shroff ‘Are You Jealous?’
Disha Patani has once again made heads turn with a sexy black bikini look as she flaunts her hot body in a mirror selfie.
Disha Patani Tempts Internet in Sexy Beachwear: Disha Patani is one hottie and her Instagram pictures are living proof. The actor never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her jaw-dropping bikini pictures. The fitness ethnusiast recently dropped a poolside video where she soaked up the sun with a gym trainer. Disha Patani raises the hotness level as she stands in front of a mirror dressed in a black bikini and a white bathrobe. She flaunts her wild side with messy wet hair. The Ek Villian Returns actor follows a very rigorous fitness routine even during busy shoot days. Disha shares her sexy black beach picture and captions it, “Eat your carbs 🍭.”
DISHA PATANI SHARES A SEXY BLACK BIKINI PHOTO
DISHA PATANI RAISES HOTNESS IN A BLACK BIKINI
Disha Patani wears a scorching hot black coloured bikini for the bathroom mirror selfie. The black bikini top features a thin halter strap and a plunging sweetheart neckline with knot detailing in the centre. The matching black bottom features high-leg cut-outs and tie strings on the side. Disha Patani’s picture went viral in no time and her fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. In fact, Tiger Shroff’s sister also dropped a comment on the picture saying, “Yes, ma’am!” One of the users wrote, “National crush of India.” Another user wrote, “Aye Haye kya look hai.” Several users asked her, “Where is Tigerr?” in the comment section. Disha’s fans also asked if this picture is an attempt to jealous Tiger Shroff.
On the work front, Disha Patani will appear alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna in Dharma Production’s Yodha. She will also be seen science fiction film Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Disha will also make her Tamil debut with Suriya in Suriya 42.
