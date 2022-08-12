Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff Are in a Relationship?: Disha Patani, who is riding high post the success of her crime action-thriller Ek Villain Returns has been making headlines owing to her personal life. Disha’s alleged break-up with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff had created sensation across gossip mills. Disha and Tiger had called it quits, as per multiple media reports. It was speculated that Disha wanted to get married while Tiger was in no hurry which resulted in their break-up. Disha actually never broke up with Tiger Shroff as per a recent report by Telly Chakkar. The Baaghi 2 duo are very much together and going steady in their relationship.Also Read - Disha Patani Drops New Sexy Video of Her Hot Poses, Fans Say 'Uff' - Watch

Disha is spending more time at Tiger’s house with his family according to the report. The Ek Villain Returns actor also accompanies Tiger to the gym. As per a media source, “Disha visits Tiger’s home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that the couple leaves home together to work out.” Disha and Tiger have never gone exclusive about their relationship so far. Also Read - Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on Alleged Break-up With Disha Patani And Dating Akanksha Sharma

Disha will next be seen in Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna and Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in stellar roles. Tiger will next be seen in Screw Dheela, Ganpath: Part One and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar. Also Read - Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Golden Bralette With Sexy Matching Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Reacts 'Whaaat?'

For more updates on Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, check out this space at India.com.