Mumbai: Bollywood's rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have managed to win over the audience with their stellar performances. While the couple has never come in open and talked about their relationship, they have always managed to grab everyone's attention. On Tuesday evening, Disha and Tiger were spotted enjoying an evening car drive after their gym session. But that's not just all. While they were having a good time on the streets of Bandra, Mumbai Police stopped them and checked their documents to complete the formalities.

Inside the car, Disha Patani was seen seated in front and Tiger was at the back. It has been reported in ETimes that cops stopped them at Bandstand, Bandra during their second round. The actors left the place after cops checked their Aadhar Card.



Disha and Tiger have been close to each other for a very long time. They leave adorable comments on each other’s Instagram profiles. A few months ago, Disha had gone for a lunch date with Tiger’s family and they enjoy each other’s company.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film was directed by Prabhudheva and also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Tiger and Disha will soon be seen in a cold drink commercial.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is reported to team up with Vikas Bahl for a sports drama. He also has Heropanti 2 and the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo in his kitty.