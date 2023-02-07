Home

Disha Patani Turns Deadly Ninja Warrior: Disha Patani never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans, be it her fashion statements or gym training reels. The actress’s dedication towards a healthy lifestyle showcases with her disciplined routine. Disha never skips her workout despite her busy shooting schedule for movies and commercials. The Ek Villain Returns actress recently transformed into a deadly ninja warrior as she performed aerial stunts. She has earlier mesmerized her fans with weight-training and kickboxing video reels as well. The outcome of her gym regime is her hot bod which reflects whenever she posts a bikini photo from her beach vacation. Disha’s fans went gaga over her recent live action sequence which is breaking the internet.

The actress captioned her post as, “🐧.” She can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants as she performed multiple flying kicks in the viral clip. Disha tied her hair with ponytail and was swift and energetic during her stunt. Samantha Ruth Prabhu praised her and commented, “The real deal 🔥.” While her alleged ex-beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Krishna wrote, “Toooooo good deeshu👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️.” While netizens dropped some hilarious comments. A user wrote, “Tiger ki yaad aa gyi.” Another person commented, “Tiger se ladhne ki tayari 😂.” Disha’s rigorous gym training is considered the reasons behind her smoking hot hourglass figure.

Disha will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She has also started shooting of her first Tamil debut Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

