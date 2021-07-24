Mumbai: Sharing her Weekend plans with fans, Bollywood actor Disha Patani shares her photo where she wants to relax and be on the couch all day. The hot actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her lazy Saturday as she effortlessly poses on a couch. Resting down on a grey couch and lying on a heap of cushions in a lavender crop top and floral blue shorts, Disha Patani sported a sexy chic look. With a mini skirt around her wrist, small golden hoops on her ears, and a wide brown hairband, the bombshell is exuding so much sunshine that she can’t keep it to herself.Also Read - Disha Patani’s Backflip Is What We Call Monday Motivation | Watch

Disha Patani never misses a chance to flaunt her toned figure in sexy dresses. This time again, the War actor took to her Instagram account to share a hot photo from the Maldives trip. These throwback pictures prove her love for the Maldives. Her comment section was flooded with hearts and fire emojis. Disha’s sister also praised her by commenting: “So cute your skirt is wowowoow”. Also Read - 7 Interesting Things to do in Maldives as it Opens For Travellers From India

This is not the first time, the actor has shared old pics from the Maldives. Disha’s Instagram feed is filled with sexy bikini and swimwear pictures. Have a look here. A few days back, she shared her photo in a leopard-print bikini as she collects shells from the beach shore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Ek Villian 2 co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Tara Sutaria. Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 2.