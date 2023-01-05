Top Recommended Stories
Disha Patani’s Airport Look in 2023 is All About Comfort, Wears Maroon Full Sleeves Crop Top With Joggers
Disha Patani rose the hotness level in her maroon crop top and joggers at the Mumbai airport, see drool-worthy pics
Disha Patani is known to be making waves with her bold fashion choices wherever she steps out of her home. The actress is currently having a great time with rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. As part of her latest airport outing, Disha Patani dolled up in a maroon full sleeves crop top and paired it with grey joggers. The actress kept it comfortable but matched the entire travel look to her own style with the boldness intact. It seems Disha wants her 2023 airport looks to be comfortable.
Disha Patani flaunted her toned abs and completed the look with mini sunglasses and a shoulder bag. A fan on the comment section wrote, “She’s something another level 🔥”. Another wrote, “What a body, too fit”.
Watch Disha Patani’s coolest entry to the airport here:
Disha Patani’s incredible physique and seductive personality unquestionably made the weather feel like summer!
On the professional front, Disha Patani is currently on set with actor Suriya for Suriya 42. She will also appear in the action drama Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The fitness enthusiast also has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.
