Mumbai: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff celebrates his 32nd birthday on March 02. His fans and followers have flooded social media with birthday wishes for the actor on his birthday. His loved ones too, are sending him heartfelt birthday greetings. Actor Disha Patani too shared an unseen cute video of her rumoured beau on his birthday. Uploading the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Happiest b’day my best friend thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff (sic).” She also added the happy birthday song in the background.Also Read - Tiger Shroff Birthday: What Keeps His Body Toned And Chiseled At An Age Of 32? His Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed - Watch

Check Disha Patani’s post for Tiger Shroff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Fans swamped the comment section as they dropped birthday wishes for Tiger. While others laughed off because Disha called her rumored beau as her best friend in the post. We couldn’t help but notice, Heropanti fame’s mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna also dropped heart emoji on her post. Also Read - Wondering How to go About With Morning Meditation? Take Cues From Tiger Shroff

On the work front, Tiger Shroff has two action-thrillers in his kitty. The actor will share screen space with Tara Sutaria for Heropanti 2 which is slated for April 29, 2022. Whereas he’ll work with Kriti Sanon again in Ganapath which is due on December 23, 2022. Tiger fans excited much?

Happy Birthday, Tiger Shroff!