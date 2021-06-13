Mumbai: It is Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s birthday and on this special day social media is flooded with fans showering love on their favourite actor. But while fans are sending heartfelt wishes to the Radhe actor, one thing that has caught everyone’s attention is Disha’s first audition video. Also Read - Disha Patani Sizzles In a Pink Bikini, Sister Khushboo Patani Calls Her 'Pinky'

Disha Patani worked in several commercial ads before getting success in Bollywood. Whether it is for a phone or chocolate, Disha has worked in several commercial advertisements. However, she gave her first audition when she was just 19-years-old. The same video is now going viral on social media. In the video, teen Disha can be seen giving a look test for her profiles and then reading lines for the lead and supporting person in the same scene. Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Sexy in Bikini as She Flaunts Mellow Sun And Sultry Splash in Throwback Pic

Watch Disha Patani’s first audition video here: Also Read - Tiger Shroff’s Mother Ayesha Shroff on FIR Filed Against Him And Disha Patani: No One Writes About Free Meals He’s Providing

Disha made her acting debut with a Telugu movie in 2015. Her entry in Bollywood was with MS Dhoni in 2016 in which she was seen along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, Disha worked in several films including Baaghi and Malang. She was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Salman Khan. She also has Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Disha Patani. Take a look:

Happy Birthday to the most shining and one of the most beautiful girl in the world @DishPatani 🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁

Have your healthy and prosperous year ahead.#TigerShroff #DishaPatani #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani#hbddishapatani #birthdaywishes pic.twitter.com/wsaeY2YV3e — Tigerian Rishi (@RishiTigerian) June 13, 2021

Happy Birthday @DishPatani

My life changed when a Cadbury Dairy milk commercial aired for the first time on television. That is the day and since then, you’ve always been my only crush. Wishing you luck for future endeavours. #DishaPatani #HappyBirthday #dishanianforever. pic.twitter.com/OtxWoV9NXE — Ankush Mishra (@i_am_ankush_18) June 13, 2021

@DishPatani #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani #HBDDishaPatani Happy Birthday Beautiful and Gorgeous Actress Talented Dancer #DishaPatani Many Many Happy Returns of the day Bhagwan aapko lambi umar de aur aise hi entertain karte raho hume. @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/l7W5n9R89A — lokendra Kumar (@LokendraKonline) June 13, 2021

We wish Disha Patani a very happy birthday!