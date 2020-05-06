Actor Disha Patani is an Instagram queen when it comes to beauty and fashion. Whether it is her DIY makeup or hairstyle, the Malang actor is always impressive. She is always on point in whatever she does. Disha has massive fans who follow her on social media owing to her hot and sexy looks in posts. Recently the actor surprised all her fans by sharing her recent lockdown look. In the pictures shared by her, Disha is slaying in a fringe hairstyle. She knows how to carry herself all the time. Also Read - Ek Villain 2: Mohit Suri to Introduce New Villain at The End Like Cop-Universe And Superhero Films

Disha Patani’s cute and small fringes are taking all the limelight. She can be seen wearing a blue and white striped halter neck top with a black leather skirt. Lying on the floor and posing for the camera, the diva looks cute in fringes that go a little beyond her eyebrows and settle on her eyelids. Also Read - Krishna Shroff Says 'Disha Patani Must be a Cool Girl if Tiger Spends so Much Time With Her’

Have a look at her pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will be next seen in Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhudheva directorial is slated to release on Eid this year. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.