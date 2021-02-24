Bollywood actor Disha Patani is not just a versatile actor but also a fitness enthusiast. She keeps on sharing her pictures and videos from her fitness regime. On Wednesday, she uploaded a video that not only redefines her fitness goals for fans but also for her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha shared a video performing various jaw-dropping backflip stunts, leaving the love of her life Tiger Shroff in ‘woaah’. Disha posted a video pulling off stunts such as backflips, cartwheels, flips and swinging. She wrote: “#wuiiiii @nadeemakhtarparkour88 🦒🦥”. A stunned Tiger Shroff took to the comment section and wrote: “Woah wish I could do that.” Also Read - Tara Sutaria in Rs 3,10,000 Ivory Lehenga is Epitome of Elegance And Grace

Watch the viral video of Disha Patani here:



Disha and Tiger are known for their deadly stunts. The two keep uploading glimpses from practice sessions on social media. Disha and Tiger have been in talks for their rumoured relationship. However, Anil Kapoor gave hints about their relationship on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the TV show, Kapil asked Anil whose diet he would like to steal and the actor named Tiger. He added that he has not worked with Tiger yet but “lekin uski jo woh hai na’ Disha Patani, I have stolen her diet (to stay fit).”

The Malang actor currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. Salman and Disha were previously seen together in the film Bharat. Radhe also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva. That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in Ek Villain 2. Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath, co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise. The actor will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The second instalment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria.