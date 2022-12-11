Disha Patani’s Rumoured BF Aleksandar Breaks Silence on Dating Reports

Aleksandar Alex, who arrived with Disha Patani at Kartik Aryan's bash, has finally addressed relationship rumours.

Disha Patani, who never fails to make waves with her scorching hot bikini photos, has been in the news again! The fitness enthusiast has grabbed headlines for her personal life ever since the rumours of her breakup with Tiger Shroff and her relationship with Aleksandar emerged on social media. Disha Patani and Aleksandar Alex Ilic were repeatedly seen in Mumbai heading into and out of their favourite eateries together. He has finally reacted to the link-up rumours with Ek Villian Returns actor.

In an interview with E-Times, Aleksandar Alex Ilic addressed his relationship with Disha Patani for the first time. Serbian-born Aleksandar said that he and Disha shared a flat together when they first started out in the industry. He said, “We used to live together back in 2015. At that time, she was also with the same agency. Disha, me and a couple of other models were flatmates. We connected really quickly.”

Disha Patani recently caused a stir online when she was seen attending Kartik Aaryan’s birthday celebration with Aleksandar.

WATCH DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL CLIP WITH ALEKSANDAR

Aleksandar Alex continued, “Fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped us bond. So, we started going to the gym together, had lunches and dinners together. Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends.” Aleksandar said how Disha has been like family to him and they have been there for each other.

Tiger and Disha have remained silent about their alleged relationship and split in the meantime. According to rumours, the two broke up after dating for six years, but they remained cordial.

