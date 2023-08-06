Disha Patani’s Seductive Rain Dance For Lingerie Ad Will Make Men Go Weak on Their Knees – Watch

Home

Disha Patani's recently shot for a lingerie ad as she performed a seductive rain dance in the stunning video. - Watch

Disha Patani Sizzles in Seductive Rain Dance For Lingerie Ad: Disha Patani is on fire as she is breaking the internet all over with her breathtaking looks. Apart from her stylish fashion statements during dinner dates with alleged boyfriend Aleksander Alex Ilic, Disha also keeps on posting her stunning reels and pictures in bikinis, sportswear, lingerie shoots and her ramp walks on social media. The actress is known for her strict diet and workout regime. Her dedication towards a healthy life reflects in the fact that she can slay in both ethnic and western outfits. The Kanguva actress recently posted a video on her Instagram handle from her lingerie shoot for a brand she has been associated with for several years.

CHECK OUT DISHA PATANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

DISHA PATANI STUNS IN BOLD PHOTOSHOOT

Disha shared the video where she can be seen donning a matching red lingerie paired with a transparent white shirt. She performs a seductive dance while lying on the road in the candid reel from the ad commercial. The actress had previously posted two photos from the advertisement as she flaunted her hot bikini bod. The actress looks alluring and scorching hot in the sensual clip as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal. In the background, Crazy In Love by Beyonce played while Disha looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the jaw-dropping video. Her fans and followers were left gasping for breath. A section of trolls did come up with nasty and sexist remarks, but her friends from the industry cheered for her. Mouni Roy commented, “🔥.” Aleksander also commented, “🔥🔥🔥🌟.”

Disha will next be seen in Sidharth Malhotra-Rashi Khanna starrer Yodha. She is making her Tamil debut in the period-action-drama Suriya 42 opposite Suriya. Disha is also a part of Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also might star in Malang (2020) sequel being planned by Mohit Suri. She was recently clicked coming out of the filmmaker’s office. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet by Mohit or Disha’s team.

