Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani calls out Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra over viral ‘Rs 370 Ki Biryani’ clip

Pranit More row: Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani said women are often judged and assigned a "value" at every stage of life, from school and college to relationships and marriage.

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Khushboo Patani and Pranit More (PC- YouTube)

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More’s viral crowd-work clip continues to grow, with several public figures now reacting to the incident. The row began after a 23-year-old audience member, Himanshu Jangra, claimed during the show that because he had spent Rs 370 on chicken biryani during a date, he expected something in return. The remarks sparked outrage online, with many calling them misogynistic and offensive. Now, Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, has weighed in on the issue. Sharing clips from the show on Instagram, she strongly criticised the comments made by Himanshu and questioned why such remarks were allowed to continue without being challenged on stage.

Khushboo said the incident reflected a larger problem in society, where some men treat women as if they have a “price tag” attached to them. She argued that women are constantly judged, valued and objectified at different stages of life, whether in school, college, relationships or marriage. She also expressed disappointment that nobody stopped the conversation during the show and said the remarks should not have been treated as entertainment. Towards the end of her video, Khushboo encouraged women to prioritise their safety and self-defence.

Patani said, “Ye video ab tak aap sab ne dekh li hogi. Aagey badte hain… he is trying to say ki awkward lagega ki pehle din hi biryani khilane laaya hain aur pehle hi din sex maang raha hain. Ladki ko ek andhere se park mein leke gaya in order to do some physical activity with her. Point to be noted here is that ‘hum dost hein’ sirf baat ke liye bola jaata hain asliyat mein iske koi maaine nahi hotey hain na (You all must have seen this video by now. Let’s see what he said. He is trying to say that it will be awkward to ask for sex on the first date after having biryani. He took her to a park. This ‘just friends’ remark is not valid with men because they do not mean that).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Major Khushboo Patani(KP) (@khushboo_patani)



Khushboo Patani also criticised Pranit More for uploading the clip and treating it as entertainment in the first place. Reacting to the audience member’s remarks, she said it was disturbing to hear such views from a young man and questioned why the comedian did not intervene when the conversation took a problematic turn. She argued that the comments should not have been met with laughter and said the situation reflected a deeper issue of how some men view women. Khushboo expressed disappointment that the remarks were allowed to continue on stage and later shared online, adding that such content should have been stopped rather than presented as comedy.

Khushboo went on to add, “Ye 22-23 saal ka ladka hain aur aisa dimaag hain iss ladke ke andar. Uskey top ke andar usko haath daalna tha. Dekh lo ladkiyo tumhari pyjama tak ki baat aa gayi… kya mast samah baandh diya hain usne waah. Mandir ko mall mein convert kar diya lekin iske pehle iss comedian ke dimaag mein ye nahi aaya ki jo gandagi wo ugal raha hain woh uss cheez ko waha roka jaaye? Ye prasad chadana kya hota hain (This is what the 22-23 year old men are saying. See girls what they want to do. Look at the laughter in the show. I am shocked how the comedian did not stop this man from spewing such dirt on the show).”

She concluded, “Ye padhe likhe jitne bhi gawaar hain ye hamara rate tay karte hain. Hum chote hain toh rate tay karenge, college main rate tay karenge, date pe jaa rahe hain kisi ke saath toh rate tay karenge. Aur shaadi ke baad sasural aur pati dowry mein rate tay karenge. Puri zindagi hamari rate hi hoga (These educated fools will determine our rates. It starts when we go to school, then at college, then at a date and finally after marriage with dowry).” Khushboo showed a traditional Nepali knife named Khukuri and urged women to buy that instead.

She concluded, “Ye padhe likhe jitne bhi gawaar hain ye hamara rate tay karte hain. Hum chote hain toh rate tay karenge, college main rate tay karenge, date pe jaa rahe hain kisi ke saath toh rate tay karenge. Aur shaadi ke baad sasural aur pati dowry mein rate tay karenge. Puri zindagi hamari rate hi hoga (These educated fools will determine our rates. It starts when we go to school, then at college, then at a date and finally after marriage with dowry).” (These educated fools keep deciding our worth. They assign a value to us when we’re young, then in college, then when we go on a date with someone. Even after marriage, our husbands and in-laws put a price on us through dowry. It feels like our entire lives are spent being judged and valued by others)

Khushboo showed a traditional Nepali knife named Khukuri and urged women to buy it instead.

In his statement after the backlash, Pranit wrote, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part.” He also deleted his Instagram account.