Disha Patani is not just an impeccable actor but also a fitness enthusiast. Her slim fit waist and lean arms are goals for so many out there. The actor has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani who is also a fitness enthusiast and is serving our nation as an Army Lieutenant. The Dhoni actor has previously shared many photos with her elder sister which shows the great sibling bond they share. Blessed with a lovely, pleasing smile, she will remind us why Disha calls her the most beautiful woman on the earth. Khushboo Patani has a verified Instagram account through which she shares her workout routine and promotes fitness. Also Read - Disha Patani's Oh-So-Amazing Backflip Stunts Impress Rumoured Boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Watch Video

Netizens call Khushboo the exact copy of Disha and call her as much as pretty as the actor. As we stalked her Instagram page, we came across a number of pictures where Khushboo is seen with her sister Disha Patani and parents. She has also shared a few glimpses of her army training. Also Read - Tara Sutaria in Rs 3,10,000 Ivory Lehenga is Epitome of Elegance And Grace

A Fitness enthusiast: Khushboo Patani often shares her workout videos and fitness routines on her Instagram handle, here is a video she recently shared where she could be seen doing warm-up and stretching. Also Read - Spotted on February 16, 2021: Sara Ali Khan In Gorgeous Yellow Kurti, Spotted At Jogi Casting| Nora Fatehi & More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

Flaunting her lean body: Khushboo Patani flaunting her body on a beach and could be seen wearing a yellow bralette teamed with a flower printed skirt. She is living proof of beauty with brains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

A glimpse of her army training: Khushboo Patani shared few pictures from her army training days in which she could be seen in a cropped hairdo. She also mentioned in the caption that how much struggle she did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

Sister’s duo: Fans say that Khushboo looks like her sister, Disha Patani. Here is proof of the sisterly bond they both share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

One with her siblings: Khushboo Patani is the elder sister to Disha Patani and they have a younger brother Suryansh Patani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushboo Patani (@khushboo_patani)

The Malang actor currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. Salman and Disha were previously seen together in the film Bharat. Radhe also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva

Article Written by Aditie Adhikari