Bollywood actor and internet sensation Disha Patani never misses a chance to impress her fans with fashion style and pictures on social media. Though she is self-quarantined to keep herself and others safe from the pandemic COVID-19, it does not stop her from shooting. The actor has resumed her shoot Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. On Sunday, she shared an old pic of her in a yellow monokini and no doubt, she looks the best flaunting her toned figure. The piece of clothing was a monokini that could even pull off as a bikini. It pulls off as a yellow bralette with an undergarment. Also Read - Salman Khan And Disha Patani Romance in Lonavla Hills For Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Disha Patani and her outfits have made news more than often. She is also a hot Instagram celebrity apart from her successful career in Bollywood. She often puts up interesting updates on her Instagram to entertain her fans. Also Read - Guess the Price of Disha Patani's Prettiest Yellow Floral Dress

Apart from the monokini pic, Disha has also updated her gram with her set life from vanity. In the pic, she can be seen sitting in her vanity while her makeup and hair is being done. The team can be seen sporting masks. Disha looks quite excited to be back on sets. Have a look:

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be Disha’s second film with Salman Khan. The first film was Bharat. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during Eid festivities. However, as the theatres remained shut due to the COVID-19 scare, and the halt in the shooting, the film couldn’t be prepared in time. There’s no new release date yet but the excitement among the fans stays intact.