Disha Salian Death Case Latest Update: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian died on June 8, a few days before SSR's death. She reportedly fell from the 14th floor flat of a highrise building in Mumbai. In the recent development, media channel Republic TV spoke to the ambulance driver who was called to carry Disha Salian's body. The driver named Pankaj Saindane told the channel that by the time he reached the spot, Disha's body was taken in a private car.

Pankaj Saindane shared in detail that he got a call from Kalyan Nagar police station around 1:45 am asking him to bring an ambulance ASAP as someone has died by suicide. He reached in 10 minutes but by the time Disha was taken to the hospital. He then added, "When I had reached the spot, there were a lot of people there, police vehicles. They told me that their neighbour or friends, they had already taken her body. After picking up the second body when I reached Shatabdi Hospital in about 30 minutes, in the same vehicle those people had reached there. When they took her down on the trolley, they declared her dead."

When Pankaj was asked about the injuries on Disha Salian's body, he said the entire body was injured. "There was a 1.5-inch hole next to her chin, her eyes, nose, teeth were bleeding, her hand was also twisted." Pankaj also revealed that she was wearing a red top and grey colored leggings.

It has been over three months to both Disha and Sushant’s death, a few days ago, Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has now claimed that Disha’s boyfriend Rohan Rai knows something about the case that has not come out yet. Talking to news agency IANS, Rane said that Rohan was present at the party on the night of June 8 and saw what happened with Disha.

“If Rohan does not come out and tell everyone about the party on the night of June 8, I will tell the CBI all the secrets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has cleared a rumour recently that Disha’s last dial number is not 100. It was to a friend Ankita.