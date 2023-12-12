Home

Entertainment

Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police to Form SIT, Orders State Government

Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police to Form SIT, Orders State Government

A special investigation team (SIT) has been setup to look into the murder of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, Disha Salian, as per the written orders of the Maharashtra government.

Disha Salian Death Case: Mumbai Police to Form SIT, Orders State Government

Disha Salian Death Case: The state government on Tuesday ordered an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the death of Disha Salian, the manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In December, last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to probe the Salian’s death. In October, this year, BJP leader Nitesh Rane targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Disha Salian case, demanding that his father and senior Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray address the matter.

Trending Now

“Today Uddhav Thackeray will be addressing workers at Shivaji Park, Sanjay Raut says it is the day to speak the truth. So will Uddhav Thackeray in today’s address speak the truth about his son Aaditya Thackeray’s involvement in the Disha Salian murder case? Weren’t drugs used in the party held before the death of Disha Salian?” Nitesh Rane said earlier.

You may like to read

In a letter to then-President Ram Nath Kovind, Salian’s parents demanded that Union Minister Narayan Rane, his son Nitesh, an MLA, and others face consequences for allegedly fabricating information regarding their daughter’s death and slandering the family.

Disha’s parents, Satish and Vasanti Salian, said that they would have no choice but to take their own lives if they did not receive justice. Additionally, they insisted that all media outlets remove any slanderous information on the loss of their daughter.

Salian allegedly fell from a high-rise building in Mumbai’s Malad neighbourhood and died. on June 8, 2020. This occurred one week before Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging from his home’s ceiling. In this case, Mumbai police had filed a report of an accidental death.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.