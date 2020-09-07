In the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to probe the case and the possible link between the death of the late actor and his former manager Disha Salian. As per the Republic TV report, agency sources have informed that Sushant got in touch with his lawyer after learning about Disha Salian’s death as his name was been linked with her. As per the sources, CBI has recorded almost 20 people’s statements in the case and forensic evidence has revealed that Sushant had searched on the internet about Disha Salian nearly 48 hours before his death. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend: Rhea Chakraborty's Inner Circle Forced Him to Take Heavy Drug Doses

The sources also claimed that the CBI will be summoning the lawyer to dig out more details about the conversation that happened between him and Sushant. However, there is no clarity why the late actor got in touch with the lawyer, but Mumbai Police had stated that Sushant was continuously searching for his name on Google.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today for 8 hours. After leaving NCB office, she arrived at Bandra police station to record her statement with regards to the complaint she filed against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh for sending a ‘bogus medical prescriptions’ for the late actor.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Mahashinde shared an official statement that reads, “Rhea Chakraborty has filed a Police Complaint before the Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh , Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Others for offences of Forgery , NDPS Act and Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 2020 for having sent a bogus Medical Prescription depicting SSR as an Out Patient Department person when he was in Mumbai on 8th June 2020 prescribing Schedule Drugs which are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act listed at items 36 and 37 as Psychotropic Substancesand Tele Medicines Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, which prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act. It is a misconduct under 3.7.1.4 of the Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines.”

However, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh slammed Rhea’s complaint and said that Mumbai Police has no jurisdiction in the matter as per the Supreme Court order and these are the only attempts of Rhea to draw the family into the case.