Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian called her close friend Ankita and not the late actor, reveals Mumbai Police. Vishal Thakur, DCP of Mumbai Police, told news agency ANI, "Disha had made the last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far."

He also said, "This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian's body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama' of the body. Her parents were at the spot."

He said that after the incident, police had immediately rushed to the spot and also did a 'panchnama' (report of the scene of crime) of the body in the presence of her parents. "A BJP leader has alleged that Disha Salian was raped and murdered by throwing her down a building. This is most insensitive towards her grieving family members," he said.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday categorically denied reports in a section of the media that the body of Disha Salian, the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was naked when it was discovered.

The Sena leader said that Salian’s family has already made it clear that the rape-and-murder theory about their daughter is false and urged all concerned not to tarnish the family’s image. In a TV interview, Disha’s parents, Satish and Vasanti Salian have dismissed all speculation that their daughter was pregnant, raped or murdered and said the Mumbai Police have shown them all the records. The Salians also said that while Mumbai Police are doing a good job, it was distressing for them to see sections of the media defaming their daughter.

With inputs from IANS!