Actor Rashami Desai slammed media reports questioning her relationship with the late celebrity manager Disha Salian, who fell to her death from the 14th floor from a high-rise building in Malad, Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, she said that it is disheartening to see how stories have been spun around her. Also Read - BJP MLA Nitish Rane Requests Security For Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai, Says ‘He is Scared To Return To Mumbai’

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Its disheartening to see that certain sections of media is cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize with all those who have fallen prey to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn’t cool. Stay real but first stay kind.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Flatmate Siddharth Pitani to CBI: After Disha Salian's Death, He Feared His Life, Said 'I Will Be Killed'

Its disheartening to see tht certain section of media are cutting all the limits to showcase fake news. As I personally experience I can totally empathize to all those who have fallen pray to it. Invasion of my privacy in the name of news isn’t cool. Stay real but first stay kind — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 16, 2020

Earlier, Rashami told Republic TV, “Yes, I had actually spoken to her a day prior to the incident actually. On 7th. We did not speak at length that time actually, we said that we could not speak over the phone. Eventually, we made some plans to meet for later on but then the next day I got the sad news.” She also revealed that their phone call on June 7 was about a trip to Shimla in October.

According to Siddharth Pithani’s statement to CBI, Sushant was very upset with Disha’s death. He reportedly told CBI, “After hearing Disha Salian’s death, he fainted. After regaining his consciousness, he feared for his life and said, ‘I will be killed’. Siddharth went on to claim that ‘Sushant wanted his security to be enhanced’.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Nitish Rane has written to Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him to give security to Disha Salian’s fiancé Rohan Rai as he is speculating that Rohan is ‘scared to return to Mumbai’ because of ‘pressure from influential people’ and said that his testimony could be crucial in establishing a link between Disha and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.