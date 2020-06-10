Actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma’s former manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday after allegedly falling off the 14th floor of her friend’s residence in Mumbai’s Malad. Now, as per the police report, Disha did not commit suicide but fell off from the window of the apartment at 1 am on Tuesday. It is also reported that she was drinking with friends after dinner and was tipsy and hence, she slipped off the window. Also Read - Disha Salian Death: Sushant Singh Rajput Mourns Death of Ex-Manager, Says ‘Such Devastating News’

On the basis of the Police interrogation of the close friend, Disha was suffering from depression from the last few days. It has also been reported that she had a fight with her fiancé, Rohan Rai, before allegedly falling off the window. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Varun Sharma's ex-Manager Disha Salian Commits Suicide by Jumping off a Building

As per the Mirror report, Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station said, “There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am on Tuesday.”

As per Jagdev, the police were informed at 2.25 am, following cops rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Mumbai Police have registered the case of accidental death report.

For now, Police have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents. Her fiance might also be asked for a statement.

Paying condolence, Sushant Singh Rajput wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Varun Sharma also shared the picture and captioned it, “Am at a loss of words . Speechless. Numb . It all looks unreal .So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend . You always wore that smile everyday , and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way . You will be deeply missed.Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.” (sic)

Apart from Sushant and Varun, Disha had worked for actors such as Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty.