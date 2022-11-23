Disha Salian’s Suicide Case Final Verdict by CBI: ‘Consumed Alcohol, Lost Balance And Slipped’

Disha Salian was found dead after she fell from the balcony of her apartment in Mumbai. Now, two years after the case, here's what the CBI has concluded.

Disha Salian's Suicide Case Final Verdict by CBI 'Consumed Alcohol, Lost Balance And Slipped' (Photo Created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Disha Salian’s Suicide Case Final Verdict by CBI: Over two years after Disha Salian’s death shook the nation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has concluded that it was an accident. As reported by Times of India, the investigative agency has released its final report mentioning that Disha was intoxicated and lost her balance.

On June 9, 2020, Disha fell from the balcony of her apartment on the 14th floor of the Galaxy Regent building in the Malad area of Mumbai. Disha was having a party with her friends at the house when the incident took place. Later, while the Mumbai police called it an accidental death, several conspiracy theories behind her death started emerging. On June 14, when actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, more theories emerged linking the two deaths.

DISHA SALIAN’S DEATH CASE: OFFICIAL FINAL STATEMENT BY CBI

The daily reported that the CBI did a thorough investigation and many statements were recorded after which it was concluded that Disha’s foot slipped off the balcony of her apartment. The report quoted a senior official from the national proving agency as saying, “The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

DISHA SALIAN’S DEATH CASE’s LINK WITH SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S SUICIDE

The report added that the forensic investigation, the observations, the reconstruction of the incident, and the eyewitnesses – everything combined led the CBI to conclude that it was indeed an accident as the Mumbai Police had earlier found out. The official also talked about people linking Disha’s death with Sushant’s case.

The daily reported the official as saying, “Other than a few chats, which were in connection to a brand-building exercise, nothing more was found between Salian and Rajput. While Rajput had searched on Google news reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide, there is nothing to show that her death triggered his suicide. They are two different incidents that are unfortunately linked.”

While Disha’s death case has been closed now, the CBI is still probing into the SSR’s alleged suicide case.