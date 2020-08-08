Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s close friend’s WhatsApp texts reveal what happened on the frightful night of June 9, when she accidentally fall-off or committed suicide from a high-rise building in Malad, Mumbai. The texts have been accessed by India Today which reveals that Disha was partying with her friends and fiancée. On the dreadful night, she consumed a ‘considerable amount of alcohol’ and felt depressed and said no one cares for anyone anywhere. A friend being in the party asked Disha to stop being a party spoiler and she went inside her bedroom and locked herself up. Also Read - Disha Salian's Mother Expresses Doubts Over Her Daughter's Death, Says 'We Don't Know If It Was a Suicide'

After Disha did not answer the knocks, they pushed the door open and found that she had fallen off the balcony and rushed downstairs and she was alive at that time. She was immediately taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The messages were exchanged between Disha’s close friends and a friend present at the party. It has also been shared on college friends WhatsApp group which Disha was a part of. Police verified the chat and found out the facts to be true.

The message reads:

“Her fiancee Rohan, Himanshu from college and two of her childhood best friends Neel & Deep along with Neel’s new girlfriend were there.

This is Rohan and Disha’s house that Rohan bought because they were going to get married and move in.

She was having fam issues and usual fights with Rohan but nothing way too major with him.

4 days ago she moved to Malad to this house.

Yesterday everyone came over and they got drinking.

She had a lot to drink and started crying saying things like “nobody cares about each other anymore” and stuff.

Friends say she would get emo after drinking often.

She called my friend Jeevita at 8 pm and spoke casually about post lockdown plans.

At midnight, she video called with her friend in the UK and said the same things.

Then she was crying and Himanshu was like kya party pooper ban rahi hai types.

Next thing you know, she’s gone to the room, locked the door and turned the tap on.

They presumed she’s throwing up.

Then they kept calling out to her and no response so they broke in and she wasn’t there.

Himanshu and Deep looked down and saw what happened and ran. By the watchman already called the cops.

Her heart was still beating but the body was dismantled (14th floor) and they picked her up and put her in Deep’s car and went to 3 hospitals all refused to take.

4th hospital allowed and declared dead.

Now Covid tests are on – if negative, after a post-mortem they’ll give the body to the family.

Meanwhile, all 4 boys are under custody but at home with cops.

Rohan is getting badgered.

Disha’s family is livid because they knew of their fights and stuff.

And everyone is in disbelief because nobody would imagine she would.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Disha’s parents said, “Please don’t defame our daughter and take mileage (meri beti ko badnam Kar ke apna fayda mat uthayi) do not play with her. She was our only child, we lost our only daughter, now they have tarnished her image badly and now after her death they are after us. They want to kill us by harassing us like this.”

Vasanti Salian, mother of Disha Salian said, “First, I would request people of India, all in media, social media, YouTube and all others, everything is false. All theories and stories are fake and just rumours. I lost my only child but now all these media people social media people will murder us. Therefore I request to stop all this. I request the Supreme Court to stop all this, we are badly suffering because of this. Now we don’t have any strength to listen to all these fake news against our daughter.”

“Lately she was in a lot of stress. I could never understand she was in so much stress and take such extreme step. She may have broken from inside due to stress and therefore may have taken such step”, she added.

Since Disha’s death, there have been a lot of speculation over her death and has also been inter-linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.