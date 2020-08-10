Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian died on June 8, six days before SSR allegedly took his life. The Mumbai Police is once again investigating the mysterious death of Disha as many are assuming a possible link between the two. As per the reports, the 28-year-old allegedly jumped off a high-rise apartment in Mumbai. She was attending a party at his fiancé Rohan Roy’s apartment. A video is doing rounds on the internet where Disha can be seen in good spirits, enjoying a house party with friends. She is making video and looks happy. However, soon after attending the party, she was found dead. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares a Video to Prove Rhea Chakraborty's Claims Are False

It is said that the video was allegedly taken hours before her death, and captures some of her last moments. In the video, one can see Disha along with Rohan Roy, and some of her friends having a house party. The video was allegedly posted by Disha in a WhatsApp group of friends. In the video, one can see her grooving to a Hrithik Roshan track, with her friends in the background. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Says Ranbir Kapoor is a 'Skirt Chaser' And Ayushmann Khurrana, a 'Chaploos Outsider'

Watch the last video of Disha Salian:

The Mumbai police DCP Vishal Thakur said that they are waiting for Disha Salian’s viscera report which had still not come. There are reports that suggest Disha called her close friend Ankita and not the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vishal Thakur, DCP of Mumbai Police, told news agency ANI, “Disha had made the last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far.”

He also said, “This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did ‘panchnama’ of the body. Her parents were at the spot.”

The Salian family said that while Mumbai Police are doing a good job, it was distressing for them to see sections of the media defaming their daughter.