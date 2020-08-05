Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family has expressed their doubts over the death of their 28-year-old daughter who reportedly died by suicide after falling from a high-rise building. In a statement to Times Now, Disha’s mother said that they don’t suspect anyone but they don’t know if it was a suicide. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-Manager Disha Salian's Autopsy Report Says She Had 'Multiple Unnatural Injuries'

She said, “We don’t suspect anyone. We don’t know if it was a suicide. It could be an accident too. Maybe she was sitting there, that could have happened too.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Disha Salian's Father Alleges 'Rape, Murder, Politician Connection' Stories Cooked By Media

Meanwhile, Satish Salian, father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian has written a letter to Mumbai Police on Wednesday alleging harassment and atrocity by the media on his family. Disha was the manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha’s father in his letter has also alleged that news about his daughter’s involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are “all the stories cooked by these media” and requested the police to “take reasonable action” against the concerned journalists. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Grills Actor's House Manager Samuel Miranda in Money Laundering Case

The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance when she took the drastic step on Monday night. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali.

On Wednesday, India Today accessed the post-mortem report of Disha which states, ““Head injury, multiple injuries (unnatural)” under the section ‘provisional cause of death’. As per the reports, there are strong suspicion about Disha’s suicide. However, Mumbai Police has not ruled out the possibility of accidentally falling from the building and they are still investigating the case.