Disha Vakani Hot Video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani who is known for her popular role Dayaben is presently not in the show and fans have been waiting for her comeback. Amid all the joining back reports, we have got something really interesting from our archive. It's Disha Vakani's hot and sensuous item song where she flaunts sexy dance moves. The TV actress looks sizzling hot in a silver bralette with a matching skirt in the song.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Disha Vakani fans are surprised to see the actress' 'Poo Bani Parvati' moment as the audience has always seen her as a bahu in a saree and traditional makeup. Disha Vakani grooved to the tunes of Bhingri Ga Bhingri has gone viral.

Disha Vakani's fans wrote, "Tapu, Jetha & Bapuji shocked as Daya rocked !" Another fan wrote, "Zara sanskari role se hatkar dikhi to sabki jal gayee , yeh ek achhi actress hai, jawan aur khoobsurat hote huye bhi daya bhabi ka role zabardast nibhaya hai.kalakar ki pehchan vibhinnata se hoti hai. keep it up dishaji."

WATCH DISHA VAKANI’S HOT DANCE:

What do you think about Disha’s moves?