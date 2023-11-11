Home

Disney+ Hotstar Announces The Legend of Hanuman Season 3, Excited Fans Say ‘Jai Shree Ram’ – WATCH

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 Teaser: The great battle between the good and the evil saw a divine intervention when a legendary vaanar unleashed his strength to bring the battle to justice. Turn the pages of the greatest tale of all times as Disney+ Hotstar announced the third season of the fan-favourite, Hotstar specials franchise ‘The Legend of Hanuman, the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian.

The streaming website created excitement among viewers as they dropped the teaser of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3. The caption on the teaser read, “Diwali ke shubh avsar par, pesh hai ek jhalki, Pavan Putra Hanuman ji ki kahani ke agle padaav ki. Dekhiye Mahabali Hanuman ki kahani ka agla charan – #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanumanS3, in January 2024.”

WATCH – The Legend of Hanuman S3 Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The Legend of Hanuman’s teaser witnessed immense love from social media users. They flooded the comment section with heart-eyes and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Excited for this show. Can’t wait to watch.” The second user wrote, “So excited ☺️😍❤️ Jai shree Ram (sic).” The third user wrote, “Bhai Diwali Pe Release Karte Toh Or Maza Ah Jaata.” The fourth user wrote, “Finally the wait is over 🥺👀 (sic).”

The Legend of Hanuman was created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal and produced by Graphic India. The series is written by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, Sarwat Chadda and Shivangi Singh and directed by Jeevan J. Kang & Navin John. It is narrated by Sharad Kelkar.

Audiences expressed great admiration for the gripping plot of the previous season. The show became more engaging and timely for the present day when mythology and animation were combined.

