Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is currently in the peak of her professional career, with exciting projects in her pipeline. However, on the personal front, the actress shocked her fans when she announced her breakup with boyfriend Varun Sood, earlier this year after dating for over 4 years. The duo never publicly spoke about their fallout, but now in a new interview, Divya finally revealed the real reason behind her breakup and said that she opted to part ways with Varun because she couldn't see a future with him. This was for the first time, when Divya spoke about her split with Varun and revealed the real reason behind their break-up.

Divya Agarwal opens up on break-up with Varun Sood

Divya said in an interview to a news portal, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our break–up on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision.” She, further said, “I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Meanwhile, Varun and Divya are still on good terms and have maintained a cordial relationship even after their break-up. They have been seen together on numerous occasions following their break-up. Following their split, Divya even came out in Varun’s support when he was accused of cheating. Divya also recently wished Varun on his birthday.

Earlier in March Divya announced her break-up on social media and wrote: “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

Both Divya and Varun met each other on MTV’s reality show ‘Ace Of Space’ and fell in love with each other. The couple was even living-in together during their dating period.