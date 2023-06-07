Divya Agarwal on Breaking up With Varun Sood: ‘Was Man in Relationship, Wanted to Feel Like Lady’

Home

Divya Agarwal opened up about her relationship with Varun Sood and shed light on the reasons behind the breakup.

Actress Divya Agarwal finally broke the silence on her past and present relationships in a talk show with actress Amirita Rao and RJ Anmol. Divya has been open about her life and work. She believed in sharing her love life with the public amid the trolls. Divya and Varun Sood’s relationship had been an open book from the start, captivating their fans with their love story. However, their fairy tale took an unexpected turn when the couple decided to part ways, leaving their followers in shock, and sparking a flurry of fan club drama. Amidst all the speculations and trolling, Divya recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, accompanied by her new beau, Apurva Padgaonkar.

During the podcast, Divya opened up about her past relationship and shed light on the reasons behind the breakup. She confessed that she had not been truly happy in the relationship with Varun. Divya expressed her desire to feel cherished and feminine, rather than constantly taking on the role of the “man” in the relationship. She explained, “After my father passed away, I felt all alone and lacked someone to care for me.”

Divya Agarwal on Dating Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya, who is engaged to Apurva, shared how they two met. The couple’s paths crossed for the first time at a party held at his restaurant shortly after she won the title of Miss Navi Mumbai. The couple reminisced about their initial meeting and the bond they formed. Divya also touched upon her previous relationship with Priyank Sharma, which blossomed during their time on the reality show Splitsvilla. However, it was her relationship with Varun that left her feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about her emotions.

Divya on Dating Varun Sood

Divya revealed that she had introduced Varun to Apurva, hoping to find some clarity. She confided that her decision to end things with Varun stemmed from a complex mix of emotions. Additionally, she disclosed that she always had a strong desire to marry Apurva, which led her to visit his family. At that moment, Divya realized that she could envision herself as part of Apurva’s family, but she didn’t want to harm Varun in the process. It was then that Apurva guided her, saying, “No one will be truly happy in this situation.”

The revelations made by Divya during the podcast shed light on the struggles she faced in her previous relationship and the journey that led her to Apurva. However, this didn’t go well with the netizens.

Netizens Trolled Divya Agarwal

After the video went viral on YouTube, netizens slammed Divya for using her father’s death to justify her breakup with Varun. A user wrote, “No matter how Divya twists this or uses her dead father to justify things, the fact is she cheated emotionally/physically. Varun deserved better. After ruining Priyank’s reputation on national tv, you’d think she would mature. Anyways good luck to her. Hope karma doesn’t catch up & no, cheating shouldn’t ve justified ever.” Another user said, “Bahen itni overacting kaise kr leti hai tu har relationship mei same rona dhona I seriously hate her feeling bad for our cutie Varun”.

Varun Sood’s fans asked hosts Amrita and Anmol to call Varun in their show. “Call Varun in your show. It’s better to know the story from both sides. You can’t judge by listening to only one side.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

