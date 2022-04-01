Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, who were once known as the power couple, had announced their breakup three weeks ago. Fondly known as DivRun by fans, the couple ended their years of relationship with an announcement, requesting fans to give them privacy. Several fans were left shocked. With this, many speculated possible reasons behind their split. In an exclusive interview with India.com, we asked Divya Agarwal, ‘As a celebrity, while dealing with a personal loss and not posting and talking about it on social media, fans have speculated several reasons. How do you get away with this?’Also Read - Divya Agarwal Wishes Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood And Calls Him 'Star' on His Birthday, DivRun Fans React

Reacting on the same, Divya told us, "Mein agar iss cheez ko cater karne jaun toh meri puri life kam padegi (If I'll start responding to each one of them, then my whole life will be short) because of the audience I have right now on Instagram. They have been with me in every emotion through my reality shows. It is not like today, if I decide 'aaj ke baad mein apne personal life ke baare mein discuss nai karungi' that will never happen, as people used to watch me 24X7 live. In reality shows, people have seen me breath, that is one of the factors people are expecting so much, probably because they are so connected. Even I don't want to hurt their sentiments and with time, they will also understand. Through my career, I just want people to understand my emotions at a deeper level. Mein ek cheez humesha bolti hu, Gandhiji ke teen bandar hai, usmein se hum ek hi use kar sakte hain, you cannot close your eyes but it is good if you close your ears. On a serious note, I just want fans to understand on a deeper level."

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have received a lot of requests from their fans asking them to get back together. A few of them on social media users claimed that the break-up happened because Varun was having an affair with actor Madhurima Roy, after which Divya defended him.