Divya Agarwal Ties Knot With Apurva Padgaonkar in Dreamy Wedding – See PICS

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal got married on February 20, 2024 to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar in a private wedding ceremony attending by friends and family members. Take a look at the wedding pics.

Divya Agarwal Ties Knot With Apurva Padgaonkar in Dreamy Wedding - See Photos Here

Mumbai: Divya Agarwal tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20, 2024. The pair had exchanged engagement rings in 2022. The winner of Bigg Boss OTT’ married her restaurateur partner at their residence in Chembur. The couple had opted for a traditional Marathi wedding. Take a look at the adorable pictures shared by Divya Agarwal on her official Instagram account.

Divya Agarwal Ties Knot with Boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar- See Pics

After the wedding ceremony, Divya took to her Instagram and shared the initial photos from their enchanting wedding. “Our love story continues from this moment on…Rab Rakha,” she wrote as the caption for the pictures, along with adding an evil eye emoji. The first photo showed Apurva tying the mangalsutra around Divya’s neck, the second photo captured them taking pheras, and the final picture depicted Divya and Apurva gazing into each other’s eyes. The photos quickly gained popularity on social media after Divya posted them.

Take a look at Divya Agarwal’s Wedding Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

The actor from ‘Cartel’ decided to break away from the traditional color choices of yellow, green, or pastels and instead opted for purple for her wedding. “We have chosen a color scheme of red and purple. The wedding ceremony will take place around sunset. Although we haven’t seen the outfit yet, I’m really excited,” she had previously shared.

Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate The Couple

Many celebrities extended their congratulations to the newly married couple in the comment section. Prince Narula expressed his wishes with “Congratulations, little one”, and Tanuj Virwani added, “Huge congratulations to both of you. Welcome to the married life.” Baseer Ali referred to them as a power couple and wished them, “Congratulations!! #PowerCouple”, while Archana Gautam wrote, “Congratulations, love.”

Divya Agarwal’s Professional Front

Divya is famous for her participation in several reality shows. She achieved the second position in MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017, and later emerged as the winner of MTV Ace of Space 1 in 2018 and Bigg Boss OTT 1 in 2021. Additionally, she has also made guest appearances in other shows.

India.com wishes Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar a happy married life!

India.com wishes Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar a happy married life!