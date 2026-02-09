Home

Divya Agarwal to divorce Apurva Padgaonkar? The 50’s Bhavya Singh reveals ‘Alag rehti hai apne pati se…’

The 50's Bhavya Singh went on to make shocking claims about Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgainkar's married life saying they stay alone. Read the full story.

The reality TV show ‘The 50’ has been making headlines due to several controversies, including one involving Divya Agarwal. The show has turned into a battleground, with celebrities frequently getting into arguments and clashes. Divya Agarwal has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers, but a recent episode sparked fresh discussion about her personal life. After a heated argument with Divya, fellow contestant Bhavya Singh claimed that Divya lives separately from her husband. It is worth noting that recent reports have also suggested that Divya Agarwal may be heading towards a separation from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

During a task, Divya Agarwal, who was standing in the washroom area, asked Bhavya Singh for a tissue. Bhavya ignored her request and did not offer one, later stating that she does not like Divya’s way of communicating. Following this, Divya went to Riddhi Dogra and broke down in tears over the incident. Meanwhile, Bhavya Singh made a significant revelation during a conversation with Sapna Chaudhary in the garden area. She shared several details about Divya Agarwal’s personal life and recalled that Divya had once appeared on her podcast. According to Bhavya, Divya had asked her whether she would participate in another reality show. Divya allegedly refused, saying she had already won Bigg Boss and did not want to do another reality show.

Bhavya then made a sharp remark while speaking to Sapna, questioning Divya’s achievements and accusing her of relying on PR and support to stay visible. Later, while talking to Sapna Choudhary and Aarya, Bhavya made some personal remarks about Divya and said in Hindi, “She’s such a fake woman, no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record, whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life. She’s a fake woman, being fake with everyone. Now she’ll sit with everyone and b**ch about them.”

Bhavya Singh on Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s marriage life

She then went on to make shocking claims about Divya’s married life and said, “Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the… Aur maine phode the Aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh… aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi… kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha.. usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne. Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao… aap mere paas aajao.. please milo mujhse. Alag rehti hai apne pati se… (The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali… and I was the one who set them off. And till date, I’ve never spoken about it — not on any podcast, not anywhere. I never will either, because it was their own personal family matter. These people dragged me into it. They beg people in Mumbai, saying, ‘Come to my house, please come to me, please meet me.’ She lives separately from her husband).”

