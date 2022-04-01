Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal, who broke their relationship two weeks back, were in the news as fans started speculating the reason behind their separation. The two had even planned to buy a home together for their future, but recently she shared India.com that her biggest achievement was to buy a house. Divya had promised Varun that they will be friends for life no matter what goes on. On Varun Sood’s 27th birthday, his ex-girlfriend Divya wished him by sharing a photo of him on her Instagram story. She called him a star in her caption. “Happy Birthday Star”, the post read. In the pic, Varun can seen in a black tee and denims.Also Read - Divya Agarwal And Varun Sood Split After Dating For Four Years, 'We Will Always Be Best Friends' - Watch Video
Reacting to Divya Agarwal’s post, Varun Sood reacted with a big heart emoji. As soon as the post was shard, DivRun fans couldn’t control their happiness. One of their fans wrote, “Dear God…We must never lose hopes, right?” Another one said, “Plz vai tum dono firse ek ho jao…love you we all know u can do that #divrun“. Also Read - Varun Sood's Father Supports Divya Agarwal's Decision: 'It's Life, No Negativity For Her'
Have a look at Divya and Varun’s post here:
Divya Agarwal Wishes Ex-Boyfriend Varun Sood, Calls Him ‘Star’ on His Birthday
A look at the fans reactions on Twitter:
Divya an Varun were on of the most adorable celebrity couples and kept sharing their cute videos on social media. However, Divya has not mentioned anything about the reason for their separation.