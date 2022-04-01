Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal, who broke their relationship two weeks back, were in the news as fans started speculating the reason behind their separation. The two had even planned to buy a home together for their future, but recently she shared India.com that her biggest achievement was to buy a house. Divya had promised Varun that they will be friends for life no matter what goes on. On Varun Sood’s 27th birthday, his ex-girlfriend Divya wished him by sharing a photo of him on her Instagram story. She called him a star in her caption. “Happy Birthday Star”, the post read. In the pic, Varun can seen in a black tee and denims.Also Read - Divya Agarwal And Varun Sood Split After Dating For Four Years, 'We Will Always Be Best Friends' - Watch Video

Reacting to Divya Agarwal’s post, Varun Sood reacted with a big heart emoji. As soon as the post was shard, DivRun fans couldn’t control their happiness. One of their fans wrote, “Dear God…We must never lose hopes, right?” Another one said, “Plz vai tum dono firse ek ho jao…love you we all know u can do that #divrun“. Also Read - Varun Sood's Father Supports Divya Agarwal's Decision: 'It's Life, No Negativity For Her'

Have a look at Divya and Varun’s post here:

A look at the fans reactions on Twitter:

#TejRan Ok but most painful thing celebrating your birthday without your partner jho itne din saal ek saath celebrate krte the

Happy birthday varunn n ❤️❤️ #DivRun — STREAM RULA DETI HAI (@Krissykrissann) March 31, 2022

11:11

Manifesting for togetherness of my #divrun

I believe in their love for each other…

They will definately find their way back.

Its just that situation is not right but ‘TIME WILL BE RIGHT AND THINGS WILL BE FINE’🤞🧿❤️#DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood@Divyakitweet @VSood12 — Aarohi (@Aarohi9876) March 31, 2022

I wish deleting pictures and removing highlights could delete all the memories too💔

5years and 2months feels like a second.#varunsood #divyaagarwal #divrun — Divya Varun (@Srijita78764506) March 31, 2022



Divya an Varun were on of the most adorable celebrity couples and kept sharing their cute videos on social media. However, Divya has not mentioned anything about the reason for their separation.