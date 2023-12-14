Home

Divya Agarwal x Apurva Padgaonkar: Big Boss OTT Winner Drops a Special Wedding Invite, Internet Reacts All Hearts- WATCH

Divya Agarwal is all set to get hitched with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. She shared a video announcing her wedding on Instagram. Read more!

Divya Agarwal will soon be a married woman! Yes, The TV actress took to her social media to drop her wedding announcement video with beau Apurva Padgaonkar. However, she hasn’t disclosed the date and the final venue of the D-DAY. The former Big Boss OTT contestant got engaged to the businessman last year in December. Well, love is in the air for this beautiful couple and needless to say, it is all things beautiful.

DIVYA AGARWAL ANNOUNCES WEDDING WITH FIANCE APURVA PADGAONKAR

Taking to her Instagram, Divya shared a wedding invite in an animated version. The announcement video shows her and Apurva Padgaonkar’s character sketch walking down the aisle while holding hands. The clip also reveals the ceremony will be a star-studded affair. The accompanying caption on the video read, “Love, laughter, and a touch of celebrity magic! Join us in celebrating Divya and Apurva’s wedding, where dreams become reality. With the incredible couple on board, this star-studded union promises a night of joy and unforgettable memories. Save the date for a celebration like no other!”

In 2022, Divya Agarwal revealed her wedding details and mentioned that it would happen in 2023. She told The Times of India in an interview, “We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him.”

ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH VARUN SOOD

Before Apurva Padgaonkar, Divya was in a relationship with Varun Sood. They were friends before they participated in MTV’s reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her in the house. However, in March Divya announced her breakup with Varun on social media.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, when Divya Agarwal was asked about her breakup, she said, “I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our breakup on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters.”

Many speculated that they broke up after Varun cheated on Divya. However, she later denied these rumours on Twitter, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life.”

DIVYA AGARWAL ON PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On the work front, Divya Agarwal is the winner of the first season of Big Boss OTT and Ace of Space. She is also the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and also made her acting debut with the web show, Ragini MMS: Returns 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.