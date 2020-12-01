Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar, who is known for her role Gulabo in the show, has been fighting for her life at a hospital. Her condition is critical. She was tested positive for COVID-19 and has now been put on a ventilator after her oxygen levels kept falling. The actor’s brother gave a health update and shared Divya is on the ventilator as she was already suffering from pneumonia as that her condition also worsened due to exertion caused by shifting of the hospitals. Also Read - Covishield Safe And Immunogenic, Serum Rejects Volunteer's Claims of Suffering Side Effects

Divya’s brother Dev Bhatnagar has shared her picture from the ICU and prays for her speedy recovery. Along with the photo, he wrote: “What a fighter you are. We all have been so proud of you. I love you the most. I just want you to recover as fast as you can. I thank all the people who are praying thoroughly for her and the people who are supporting and cheering us up in this hard time. Shes still on a ventilator but i know she will get through it and won the race like others. ❤️❤️ Badi tera bhai hai na 🤫❤️🥰 @divyabhatnagarofficial #3daysago”. Also Read - Looking for Your Much-Delayed Holiday Destination Abroad? Here's Why Maldives Offers A Perfect Winter Getaway



Divya Bhatnagar had flown from Delhi to Mumbai to take care of her daughter after her husband Gagan left her to suffer in these times. She herself had said that her temperature for the last six days didn’t drop after which she bought an oximeter and got to know that her oxygen level had dropped to 71. “Divya had a temperature for the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71.

Earlier, Divya had taken to social media to share a photo of herself as she urged fans and followers to pray for her speedy recovery. She wrote: “Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all,”

Divya Bhatnagar is known for her work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.