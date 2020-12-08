TV actor Divya Bhatnagar’s death due to COVID-19 and mental stress has shaken the entire industry and her family. The Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor had tested positive for Coronavirus on 26th November and she breathed her last on 7th December, Monday. Her brother Devashish Bhatnagar who updated the late actor’s fans about her health a few weeks ago, was inconsolable as he broke the news to media. He spoke to TOI and said that the family was hoping for her to recover but things got worse. “We were hoping that she would recover. My mother is heartbroken. I have to stay strong for her. This is a very difficult time for us and the pain is unbearable”. Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee Exposes Late Divya Bhatnagar’s Husband Gagan Gabru, Watch Shocking Video

After Devoleena's video went viral, Divya's brother Devashish made some shocking revelation and revealed that they are planning to file a case against Divya's husband Gagan for domestic abuse. He said to the portal, "Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation."

Devashish on Tuesday morning shared a post on Instagram for his sister Divya. He shared her picture from the hospital bed and wrote a long emotional note. It reads as: "Tujhe bola thha na jeetke aana hai hamesha ki tarah ? Socha nai ek baar bhi mere liye ? Tuney jo socha thha wo ho raha hai. Ab chup nai rehna meri jaan. Ab janta bolegi tere fans bolenge tere liye ❤️❤️ Kaash main firse tujhe hug kar sakta,fir se hassi mazak kar sakta, fir se wai bachpan ki shaitaani se pareshan karta. Wo teri books paani k drum mei daalna. Wo mera teri cheezei chhupana. Teri har cheez ko apna bnana. Khane pine ki chhoti moti nok jhok wala Tera rakshabandhan pe rakhi bhijwana. Or fir mje phone karke puchna bhai rakhi bandhva li ? Ab main fast todh lu ? Kaha se laauga tujhe main ? 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️".

May her soul rest in peace.