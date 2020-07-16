Actor Divya Chouksey passed away on Sunday leaving a void in the lives of those who loved her dearly and had worked with her. Actor Sahil Anand, who considered her a younger sister has been devastated after the actor’s demise. The two had worked together in Monjoy Joy Mukherjee’s film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara after which Divya left the industry for sometime to recover from cancer that ultimately took her life on June 12. In his latest interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sahil reminisced the time spent with Divya and revealed how it broke him when he saw her on a video call for the last time. Also Read - Who Was Divya Chouksey, The Talented Actor Who Died of Cancer at 29?

Sahil said that a few days before her demise, Divya had made a video call to him and he couldn't bear the way she looked or talked. The actor added that he tried to make her feel better by making her laugh but she was under so much pain that she could barely smile. Sahil went on to say that both Divya and he were aware of her reality and that troubled them both. The actor said, "I had a video chat with her sometime before her death. I could hardly recognize her. I have had terminally ill relatives in my family and I've seen that look of death on their faces. I tried to make Divya laugh. But she could hardly breathe. She barely managed to utter a few words. Her suffering was unbearable for her and for me."

The Student of The Year actor also mentioned how Divya was a fun-loving girl who was optimistic towards life. He said she never bowed down to what life had to offer to her and kept fighting to achieve better. Sahil said that the girl had recovered from cancer but she suffered a relapse and could never defeat the illness then. "She was very much like me. We both were fun-loving optimists; always making others laugh. She loved to do comedy just like me. Then she suddenly disappeared from Mumbai. I later got to know she had gone back to her home in Bhopal. I didn't know why. When she returned, she told me had cancer and that she didn't want to tell me about it. I was shocked. However, she reassured me she had recovered. But after a few months, she had a relapse, and she never recovered this time," he said.

Divya was 29-years-old when she breathed her last. Before her demise, she thanked her fans and informed them about her condition in an Instagram post. Divya had mentioned that she was on her deathbed wishing for a suffering-free life. May her soul rest in peace!