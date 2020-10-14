Actor Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the controversial Tanishq advertisement, reacted to the company’s decision to pull down the advertisement after it faced online bashing. Replying to a Twitter user question if it was indeed her voice in the ad, she wrote, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.” When another user tweeted that they had nothing against her but what is wrong is wrong, Divya responded, “But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There are so many other ads that no one comments about, but to each his own)!” Also Read - Row Over Ad: Tanishq Store Attacked by Mob In Gujarat's Gandhidham, Manager Made to Write Apology Note



Tanishq in a statement confirmed that it pulled the ad and said, “The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”

The advertisement attracted conflicted reactions from people on social media and many said that it promoted ‘sexism’ and ‘love jihad’. The 45-second ad film featured a Muslim family celebrating South Indian baby shower ceremony for their pregnant daughter-in-law.