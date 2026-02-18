Home

Divya Dutta reveals there was ‘No vanity, no staff’ on sets of Stanley Ka Dabba: ‘Class 5 English textbook script’

Actress Divya Dutta recently shared fond memories from the sets of the 2011 children’s film Stanley Ka Dabba, highlighting its simplicity and charm. She recalled that there was “no vanity, no staff,” and that her script was just a Class 5 English textbook, calling the film one of the projects closest to her heart. Divya played the role of Rosy Miss.

She captioned the post as, “A film so close to my heart where my maverick director Amole Gupte cinema offered me Stanleykadabba while we were standing together in an overcrowded theatre seeing the end credits of a children’s film. What followed was an amazing journey, with the most raw and rockstar co-actors..the 10-year-old kids and the magical Partho who played Stanley. i didnt know what these kids would throw at me, I just had to react!!” (sic)

Divya Dutta added, “The script was the 5th std english textbook fr Rosy Miss. The rest was magic created on the set. The tiffins were shared amongst all of us in the classroom..no vanity.no staff..just amazing quality time ..with everyone..and yes the handsome Vidyut Jammwal opp me!! I remember i watched this film with my dear sonunigam and the audience stood up for a standing ovation when the film ended.. So proud i belonged to it..throwback.memories. (sic)”

Stanley Ka Dabba also featured Partho Gupte (son of Amole Gupte), Divya Jagdale, Raj Zutshi, and Amole Gupte.

Divya Dutta’s post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25)



Talking about the movie, directed by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba also starred Partho Gupte and Vidyut Jammwal in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a schoolboy who never brings a lunchbox, and the story that unfolds. Those who don’t know, Amole Gupte wanted to make a small, non-mainstream film after the success of Taare Zameen Par . He borrowed money from friends and began shooting with a five-man crew in a Mumbai school. The film used 170 child actors in total and was shot using a Canon EOS 7D. The film earned an estimated Rs 7.63 crore at the box office, against a budget of Rs 4.5 crore.

Talking about Divya Dutta, the actress has been part of the Indian film industry for over three decades. She has proven her acting prowess with powerful performances in films such as Veer-Zaara, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Special 26, Chhaava and others.

