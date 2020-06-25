A few days ago, popular singer Sonu Nigam had shared a video alleging music industry runs by bigger mafias and one of them is T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. Sonu had said that T-Series doesn’t give chance to new talent or an outsider. To which Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of Bhushan Kumar responds in an 11-minute long video to the allegations leveled against Bhushan. She uploaded the video with the caption, “The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Update: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Starrer to Resume Shooting in September, no Word Over Release Date Yet

Divya Khosla Kumar slammed Sonu Nigam for signing up another company after Gulshan Kumar’s death. She said, “When tragedy struck T-Series family after the death of Gulshan Kumar, Sonu Nigam thought the company will sink and so he signed up with an obscure music company. He was thankless, he did not think twice about standing with T-Series in a tough time, didn’t think about supporting Gulshan Kumar ji’s son Bhushan ji, who was only 18 then”. Also Read - After Sonu Nigam And Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai Speak on Music And Movie Mafia, Says ‘It’s a Toxic Industry’

Divya further asked Sonu Nigam has he ever promoted any new talent in the industry? She can be heard saying, “You are a legend. How many people have you given a break to? No one. 97% people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids.” Also Read - Marina Kuwar is in Depression, Shares Post After Sonu Nigam Blasts Bhushan Kumar in Viral Video

Divya revealed Sonu Nigam was launched by T-Series when Gulshan Kumar was alive. She said, Sonu Nigam used to sing in Delhi’s Ramleela for Rs 5. It was there that Gulshan Kumar spotted him, recognised his talent and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai and told him. Gulshan ji said beta, I will make you a big artist. How can you be so thankless?”

“Sonu Nigam is now using that phase as a leverage today to hit out at T-Series. Sonu Nigam claims Bhushan ji asked him ‘mujhe Abu Salem se bacha lo’. I want to ask something now, Sonu Nigam ji, why would Bhushan ji come to you to save himself from Abu Salem? I want an investigation. Was there a link between Abu Salem and Sonu Nigam? Yes, definitely there was. That’s why Bhushan ji went to him for help. Sonu Nigam himself said in his video that Bhushan ji had come to him for help,” Divya Khosla Kumar said.

Divya Khosla Kumar also said in her video that since Sonu Nigam’s video came out, Bhushan Kumar has been receiving death threats, she has been receiving rape threats, and even her child is being threatened on social media.

Watch Divya Khosla Kumar’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:23am PDT



The video has garnered over 563,420 views as of now.