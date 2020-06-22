After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, a lot of controversies came in light regarding nepotism and mental health. The industry people started blaming each other to express their views on Sushant’s death and how nepotism is one of the reasons behind his death. Indian musician Sonu Nigam also came forward and shared his opinion on nepotism in the music industry. He had earlier said, there are mafias in the music industry who are exploiting the singers and ganging up against them. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Exposes Bhushan Kumar in New Video Post, Says ‘Tune Galat Admi se Panga le Liya’

Sonu Nigam had revealed that Bhushan Kumar is one of the biggest music mafia and threatened him to expose him. And, now, Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of Bhushan Kumar took to Instagram story to give a befitting reply to Sonu Nigam. She started with, “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. Im even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world!!!” Also Read - Sonu Nigam Opens up About Music Mafia: You Might Soon Hear About Suicides in Music Industry

Also Read - Thadam Remake: Neither November 23 Release Nor Shooting in Delhi Possible For Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

In Divya’s next story, she wrote, “Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the,, But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka”

Sonu Nigam had revealed that Bhushan used to beg in front of him for signing music albums and would also ask for help to get rid of threats from underworld gangster Abu Salem.

Watch Sonu’s video: