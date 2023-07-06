Home

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Mother Anita Khosla Passes Away; Producer Shares Emotional Note

Divya Khosla Kumar, on Instagram, dropped a heartfelt note for her mother. Divya Khosla Kumar expressed her grief, adding that her mother's demise has left a "forever void" in her heart.

Divya Khosla Kumar recently lost her month. (Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress, producer and director Divya Khosla Kumar recently lost her month. Divya Khosla Kumar informed her followers about the tragic incident through an Instagram post on Thursday. The post shared by the actress features a series of photos of her mother and the adorable memories shared by the two. Along with the pictures, Divya Khosla Kumar also posted a heartfelt note for her mother. She expressed her grief and said that the demise has left a “forever void” in her heart.

Divya Khosla Kumar Pens Emotional Note For Her Mother

Sharing the pictures, Divya Khosla Kumar penned, “Mumma. Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti. Daughter of Anita Khosla.”

In the first picture, there is a screengrab of DivyaKhosla Kumar’s last phone call to her mother which continued for nearly an hour. The second picture displays Anita Kholsa all decked up in red as she poses while looking at the camera. The third photo had Divya and her mother enjoying a party. The fourth snap displayed Anita Khosla goofing around with her grandson. The last picture is extremely adorable.It shows Divya Khosla Kumar in her mother’s arms when she was a kid.

Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela Express Their Condolences

Soon after Divya Khosla Kumar shared the unfortunate news on social media, celebrities began expressing their condolences. Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace..” Pearl V Puri, on the other hand, penned, “No words can describe you pain .. but trust me .. She is and will always be there with you , for you … blessing you from above Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela penned a long heartfelt note for the producer. She commented, “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.”

